Diametric Capital, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 271 stocks valued at a total of $136.00Mil. The top holdings were BYD(2.95%), IGT(2.94%), and SGEN(2.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diametric Capital, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 286,769-share investment in NAS:STRL. Previously, the stock had a 4.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.07 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Sterling Infrastructure Inc traded for a price of $26.06 per share and a market cap of $789.63Mil. The stock has returned 12.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 20,178 shares in NAS:SGEN, giving the stock a 2.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $144.11 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Seagen Inc traded for a price of $168.53 per share and a market cap of $31.08Bil. The stock has returned 7.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seagen Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.73 and a price-sales ratio of 17.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 63,293-share investment in NYSE:AIR. Previously, the stock had a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.71 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, AAR Corp traded for a price of $47.89 per share and a market cap of $1.70Bil. The stock has returned 40.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AAR Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 45,067-share investment in ARCA:SPLV. Previously, the stock had a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.39 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $66.72 per share and a market cap of $11.76Bil. The stock has returned 6.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a price-book ratio of 3.13.

The guru sold out of their 9,500-share investment in NAS:ISRG. Previously, the stock had a 1.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.67 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $238.26 per share and a market cap of $85.09Bil. The stock has returned -28.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-book ratio of 7.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.69 and a price-sales ratio of 14.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

