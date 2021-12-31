Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) today announced its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 (“Q2 2022”), as well as the filing of its restated unaudited, condensed, consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022, its restated annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, each with relevant comparative periods, and the related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for those periods (collectively, the “Restatements”). All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

"The change in the way we do our accounting mainly affects our historical results and does not impact our ongoing operations and future growth. The strong revenue results in the second quarter are a testament to this. However, project cost overruns have reduced the levels of our gross margin. We expect to continue our growth momentum and improve on our performance in the remaining half of the year.

“What is truly exciting are the fundamental shifts in Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) demand and increasing support for RNG by governments taking place globally, as evidenced by the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in the USA,” said Anaergia’s Chairman and CEO, Andrew Benedek.

Q2 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter financial highlights:

Revenues for the second quarter jumped by 57%, to $42.2 million from $26.8 million restated for the prior year, and rose by 40%, to $77.8 million for the six-month period compared to $55.4 million restated for the same period in the prior year. The increase in the year-to-date was driven by capital sales projects under execution mainly in the Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") market, specifically in Italy.

for the second quarter jumped by 57%, to $42.2 million from $26.8 million restated for the prior year, and rose by 40%, to $77.8 million for the six-month period compared to $55.4 million restated for the same period in the prior year. The increase in the year-to-date was driven by capital sales projects under execution mainly in the Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") market, specifically in Italy. Gross Profit increased to $8.0 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to $6.0 million restated for the same period the prior year. The gross profit percentage slipped to 19% in the second quarter of this year from 22% in the restated second quarter of the prior year owing to project cost overruns.For the six-month period, gross profit increased to $15.3 million from $13.7 million in the restated first half. The gross profit percentage declined to 20% from 25% in the restated six-month period in the prior year.

increased to $8.0 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to $6.0 million restated for the same period the prior year. The gross profit percentage slipped to 19% in the second quarter of this year from 22% in the restated second quarter of the prior year owing to project cost overruns.For the six-month period, gross profit increased to $15.3 million from $13.7 million in the restated first half. The gross profit percentage declined to 20% from 25% in the restated six-month period in the prior year. Net income (loss) of -$19.6 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 was largely driven by $14.3 million in losses from changes in fair value of derivatives (for example in the value of the option to refinance Rialto debt) and losses in equity-accounted investees. For the six-month period, $23.3 million of the -$36.0 million net loss was from these sources.

of -$19.6 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 was largely driven by $14.3 million in losses from changes in fair value of derivatives (for example in the value of the option to refinance Rialto debt) and losses in equity-accounted investees. For the six-month period, $23.3 million of the -$36.0 million net loss was from these sources. Adjusted EBITDA1 of -$3.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 was down from $0.2 million in the restated same period in the prior year. The decrease was attributable to lower gross margin and increased SG&A expenses as the company continues to position itself for future growth. For the six-month period, Adjusted EBITDA declined to -$5.6 million from $0.8 million in the prior year.

Three months ended: 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 (Restated) % Change (In millions of Canadian dollars) Revenue 42.2 26.8 57% Gross profit 8.0 6.0 33% Gross profit % 19% 22% Loss from operations (4.8) (2.0) Net income (loss) (19.6) 1.2 Adjusted EBITDA1 (3.3) 0.2

Six months ended: 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-21 (Restated) % Change (In millions of Canadian dollars) Revenue 77.8 55.4 40% Gross profit 15.3 13.7 12% Gross profit % 20% 25% Loss from operations (8.8) (4.6) Net loss (36.0) (4.2) Adjusted EBITDA1 (5.6) 0.8

Statement of Financial Position 30-Jun-22 31-Dec-21 (In millions of Canadian dollars) Total Assets 762 693 Total Liabilities 428 370 Equity 334 323

For a more detailed discussion of Anaergia’s results for Q2 2022, please see the Company’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for Q2 2022, which are available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anaergia.com%2Finvestor-relations and on the Company’s SEDAR page at www.sedar.com.

Restated Financial Statements and MD&A

The Restatements are a result of previously announced discussions with KPMG LLP, the Company’s external auditor, regarding its previously audited interpretation of certain technical accounting standards mainly relating to the recognition of capital sales and related Build Own Operate (“BOO”) project costs for three of the Company’s U.S. BOO projects. The Company determined that the impact of the resulting changes to the Company’s accounting policies was material to previously issued financial statements and that restatements were necessary as previously disclosed. The Company has restated its unaudited, condensed, consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022, its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, each with relevant comparative periods, and the related management’s discussion and analysis for those periods.

Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2023 Guidance Update

Notwithstanding the announced changes in accounting policies, there is no change to the previously disclosed guidance for Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2023. Please refer to “Financial Outlook” in the restated management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures to provide investors with supplemental measures. Management also uses non-IFRS measures internally in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes these non-IFRS measures and industry metrics are important supplemental measures of operating performance because they eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance and highlight trends in the core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management believes such measures allow for assessment of our operating performance and financial condition on a basis that is more consistent and comparable between reporting periods. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of public companies.

Definitions of non-IFRS measures and industry metrics used in this press release are provided below. A reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release to the most comparable IFRS measure can be found below under “Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures”.

1“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net earnings before finance costs, taxes and depreciation and amortization adjusted for our normalized proportionate interest in our BOO assets and one-time or non-recurring items, stock-based compensation expense, asset impairment charges and write downs, gains and losses for equity-accounted investees, foreign exchange gains or losses, restructuring costs, ERP customization and configuration costs, litigation and other claims settlements, gains and losses resulting from changes in certain balance sheet valuations (such as derivatives and warrants), acquisition costs and costs related to our initial public offering, including estimated incremental auditing and professional services costs incurred in connection with our initial public offering. For further details, refer to “Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures” below.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to the ability of our technologies and projects to address about two-thirds of all point source methane emissions and our business plans, growth strategies and ESG initiatives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated March 28, 2022 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Three months ended: 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 (Restated) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) Net income (19,653) 1,207 Finance costs 142 (463) Depreciation and amortization 895 748 Income tax expense 325 810 EBITDA (18,291) 2,302 Share-based compensation expense 340 206 Change in fair value of equity investment - - (Gain) on RBF embedded derivative 12,742 (4,511) Gain on warrant forfeitures - (615) Stock warrant valuation loss - (243) Share of loss in equity accounted investees 1,584 1,030 Other (gains) losses (32) 831 ERP customization and configuration costs 246 169 Costs related to the Offering - 1,064 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 107 (63) Adjusted EBITDA (3,304) 170

Six months ended: 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 (Restated) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) Net loss (36,043) (4,168) Finance costs 7 (361) Depreciation and amortization 1,803 1,517 Income tax expense 3,550 268 EBITDA (30,683) (2,744) Share-based compensation expense 581 298 Change in fair value of equity investment - - (Gain) on RBF embedded derivative 19,807 (3,207) Gain on warrant forfeitures - (615) Stock warrant valuation loss - 914 Share of loss in equity accounted investees 3,465 1,849 Other (gain)s losses (8) 585 ERP customization and configuration costs 587 574 Costs related to the Offering 263 3,085 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 395 103 Adjusted EBITDA (5,593) 842

