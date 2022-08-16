CARY STREET PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

901 EAST BYRD STREET RICHMOND, VA 23219

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 549 stocks valued at a total of $1.18Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.98%), MSFT(3.06%), and SCHO(1.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CARY STREET PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CARY STREET PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY LLC bought 294,142 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 343,149. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.19 per share and a market cap of $2,783.29Bil. The stock has returned 16.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-book ratio of 47.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CARY STREET PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY LLC bought 111,197 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 140,343. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.47 per share and a market cap of $2,188.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CARY STREET PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY LLC bought 442,503 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 448,984. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.17.

On 08/16/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.09 per share and a market cap of $9.81Bil. The stock has returned -3.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 88,700 shares in NAS:CME, giving the stock a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.38 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $202.29 per share and a market cap of $72.71Bil. The stock has returned 1.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.59 and a price-sales ratio of 15.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 302,061 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.85 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.75 per share and a market cap of $14.83Bil. The stock has returned -3.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.