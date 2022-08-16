Strategic Investment Advisors / MI recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 203 stocks valued at a total of $500.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(16.33%), VOO(5.51%), and VEA(4.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Investment Advisors / MI’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Strategic Investment Advisors / MI bought 70,684 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 986,939. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.74.

On 08/16/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $82.61 per share and a market cap of $26.48Bil. The stock has returned -3.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Strategic Investment Advisors / MI bought 87,744 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 500,046. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.43 per share and a market cap of $99.28Bil. The stock has returned -14.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Strategic Investment Advisors / MI bought 14,298 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 83,352. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $266.28 per share and a market cap of $82.35Bil. The stock has returned -10.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a price-book ratio of 6.92.

During the quarter, Strategic Investment Advisors / MI bought 22,920 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 131,974. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $142.82 per share and a market cap of $103.08Bil. The stock has returned 2.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

During the quarter, Strategic Investment Advisors / MI bought 6,736 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 79,467. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $394.35 per share and a market cap of $284.95Bil. The stock has returned -2.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

