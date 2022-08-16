Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1400 Us Highway 206 Bedminster, NJ 07921

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 646 stocks valued at a total of $1.26Bil. The top holdings were SPY(3.07%), AAPL(2.80%), and USFR(2.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought 608,969 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 637,839. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.19.

On 08/16/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.32 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 0.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a price-book ratio of 27.35.

During the quarter, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought 359,757 shares of NAS:FTSM for a total holding of 449,442. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.32.

On 08/16/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.44 per share and a market cap of $5.76Bil. The stock has returned -0.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru sold out of their 247,765-share investment in ARCA:SPYG. Previously, the stock had a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.35 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.86 per share and a market cap of $16.50Bil. The stock has returned -5.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a price-book ratio of 7.01.

During the quarter, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought 80,853 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 129,223. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.69.

On 08/16/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $134.29 per share and a market cap of $40.32Bil. The stock has returned 1.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a price-book ratio of 4.76.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PDBC by 390,597 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.01.

On 08/16/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $17.38 per share and a market cap of $8.19Bil. The stock has returned 34.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.