HNP Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 CHESTNUT ST., 15TH FLOOR ROCHESTER, NY 14604

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 143 stocks valued at a total of $364.00Mil. The top holdings were IGSB(8.83%), VTIP(7.00%), and VRIG(5.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HNP Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HNP Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:KBE by 96,254 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.32.

On 08/16/2022, SPDR S&P Bank ETF traded for a price of $51.82 per share and a market cap of $2.35Bil. The stock has returned 1.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.09.

HNP Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 56,159 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.39.

On 08/16/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $76.94 per share and a market cap of $36.02Bil. The stock has returned 62.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

HNP Capital LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 66,883 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.26 per share and a market cap of $9.35Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

HNP Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 9,050 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.47 per share and a market cap of $2,188.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HNP Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VRIG by 106,552 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.78.

On 08/16/2022, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol traded for a price of $24.81 per share and a market cap of $628.93Mil. The stock has returned -0.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.