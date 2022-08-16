Susquehanna International Group Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $419.00Mil. The top holdings were EWT(29.14%), FXI(22.65%), and TSM(7.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought 2,686,427 shares of ARCA:FXI for a total holding of 2,801,694. The trade had a 21.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.25.

On 08/16/2022, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $30.08 per share and a market cap of $5.24Bil. The stock has returned -26.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.17.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:EWY by 499,116 shares. The trade had a 12.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.5.

On 08/16/2022, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF traded for a price of $61.56 per share and a market cap of $3.09Bil. The stock has returned -27.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a price-book ratio of 0.89.

During the quarter, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought 896,793 shares of ARCA:EWT for a total holding of 2,423,822. The trade had a 10.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.77.

On 08/16/2022, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF traded for a price of $52.84 per share and a market cap of $4.26Bil. The stock has returned -13.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:DB by 1,348,825 shares. The trade had a 5.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.71.

On 08/16/2022, Deutsche Bank AG traded for a price of $9.15 per share and a market cap of $18.89Bil. The stock has returned -27.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deutsche Bank AG has a price-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-book ratio of 0.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought 196,462 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 220,881. The trade had a 5.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 08/16/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $94.2 per share and a market cap of $249.40Bil. The stock has returned -50.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

