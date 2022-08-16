Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 527 stocks valued at a total of $297.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(4.42%), IEFA(2.90%), and AAPL(2.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. bought 56,914 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 114,045. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.85.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.75 per share and a market cap of $14.83Bil. The stock has returned -3.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWY by 19,093 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.44.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF traded for a price of $146.9 per share and a market cap of $5.10Bil. The stock has returned -6.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a price-book ratio of 9.72.

During the quarter, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. bought 98,825 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 230,828. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 08/16/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.39 per share and a market cap of $131.05Bil. The stock has returned -6.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWX by 33,780 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.82.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF traded for a price of $67.57 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned 0.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.16.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BUD by 33,479 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.22.

On 08/16/2022, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV traded for a price of $54.48 per share and a market cap of $110.20Bil. The stock has returned -11.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a price-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

