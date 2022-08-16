Quantinno Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12 EAST 49TH STREET NEW YORK, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 598 stocks valued at a total of $693.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.68%), MSFT(3.47%), and AMZN(1.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quantinno Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought 28,668 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 93,749. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.47 per share and a market cap of $2,188.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought 52,729 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 541,254. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.19 per share and a market cap of $2,783.29Bil. The stock has returned 16.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-book ratio of 47.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought 6,639 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 12,942. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 08/16/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $927.96 per share and a market cap of $969.24Bil. The stock has returned 29.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 111.79, a price-book ratio of 26.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.80 and a price-sales ratio of 15.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought 40,820 shares of NYSE:AGCO for a total holding of 44,849. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.88.

On 08/16/2022, AGCO Corp traded for a price of $111.83 per share and a market cap of $8.34Bil. The stock has returned -16.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AGCO Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 21,012-share investment in NAS:DXCM. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.85 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, DexCom Inc traded for a price of $92.295 per share and a market cap of $35.96Bil. The stock has returned -24.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 191.88, a price-book ratio of 16.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 91.22 and a price-sales ratio of 14.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

