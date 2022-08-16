Parian Global Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $22.00Mil. The top holdings were VAPO(15.85%), CVRX(14.60%), and APEN(12.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parian Global Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Parian Global Management LP bought 9,146 shares of NAS:IRTC for a total holding of 17,044. The trade had a 4.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.87.

On 08/16/2022, iRhythm Technologies Inc traded for a price of $152.64 per share and a market cap of $4.58Bil. The stock has returned 234.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, iRhythm Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 18.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -41.47 and a price-sales ratio of 12.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Parian Global Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:TOI by 260,416 shares. The trade had a 3.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.28.

On 08/16/2022, The Oncology Institute Inc traded for a price of $6.19 per share and a market cap of $446.55Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Oncology Institute Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The guru established a new position worth 22,402 shares in NAS:NTRA, giving the stock a 3.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.08 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Natera Inc traded for a price of $56.68 per share and a market cap of $5.50Bil. The stock has returned -43.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Natera Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.53 and a price-sales ratio of 7.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Parian Global Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:SERA by 209,087 shares. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.95.

On 08/16/2022, Sera Prognostics Inc traded for a price of $2.54 per share and a market cap of $78.75Mil. The stock has returned -76.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sera Prognostics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.58 and a price-sales ratio of 423.33.

Parian Global Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:STIM by 238,026 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.9.

On 08/16/2022, Neuronetics Inc traded for a price of $4.4 per share and a market cap of $118.90Mil. The stock has returned -47.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Neuronetics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

