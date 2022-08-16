DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $314.00Mil. The top holdings were BMRN(4.20%), ON(4.10%), and SPY(2.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:JAZZ by 125,954 shares. The trade had a 4.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.97.

On 08/16/2022, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC traded for a price of $160.26 per share and a market cap of $10.05Bil. The stock has returned 12.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 270,965-share investment in ARCA:FXI. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.25 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $30.08 per share and a market cap of $5.24Bil. The stock has returned -26.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.17.

The guru sold out of their 279,563-share investment in NAS:PLUG. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.98 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Plug Power Inc traded for a price of $29.96 per share and a market cap of $17.34Bil. The stock has returned 19.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Plug Power Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.35 and a price-sales ratio of 28.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 8.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:JBLU by 506,666 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.76.

On 08/16/2022, JetBlue Airways Corp traded for a price of $9.17 per share and a market cap of $2.97Bil. The stock has returned -40.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JetBlue Airways Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 59,939 shares in NAS:DXCM, giving the stock a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.85 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, DexCom Inc traded for a price of $92.295 per share and a market cap of $35.96Bil. The stock has returned -24.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 191.88, a price-book ratio of 16.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 91.22 and a price-sales ratio of 14.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

