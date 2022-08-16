Antara Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

500 FIFTH AVENUE, SUITE 2320 NEW YORK, NY 10110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 259 stocks valued at a total of $2.06Bil. The top holdings were INVZ(2.09%), ASZ(1.49%), and CBL(1.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Antara Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 400,000-share investment in NAS:CZR. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.04 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $51.41 per share and a market cap of $11.02Bil. The stock has returned -43.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caesars Entertainment Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 359,735-share investment in NAS:ATVI. Previously, the stock had a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.83 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $80.73 per share and a market cap of $63.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-book ratio of 3.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.12 and a price-sales ratio of 8.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 310,000 shares in NYSE:CLR, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.36 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Continental Resources Inc traded for a price of $68.06 per share and a market cap of $24.71Bil. The stock has returned 88.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Antara Capital LP bought 796,300 shares of NYSE:PSTH for a total holding of 885,000. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.89.

On 08/16/2022, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $20.14 per share and a market cap of $4.03Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-book ratio of 1.08 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2732.38.

The guru sold out of their 925,000-share investment in NYSE:BHC. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.12 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Bausch Health Companies Inc traded for a price of $6.28 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned -77.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bausch Health Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.