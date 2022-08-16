Archetype Wealth Partners recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $352.00Mil. The top holdings were BND(21.16%), VCSH(16.34%), and SPY(13.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Archetype Wealth Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Archetype Wealth Partners bought 249,029 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 755,291. The trade had a 5.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.5.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.09 per share and a market cap of $44.14Bil. The stock has returned -4.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Archetype Wealth Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 25,945 shares. The trade had a 3.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $428.86 per share and a market cap of $394.50Bil. The stock has returned -2.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-book ratio of 3.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Archetype Wealth Partners bought 138,212 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 991,103. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.71.

On 08/16/2022, VANGUARD BD IDX FD traded for a price of $76.38 per share and a market cap of $82.61Bil. The stock has returned -9.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Archetype Wealth Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 21,590 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $227.1 per share and a market cap of $54.22Bil. The stock has returned -5.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.72.

Archetype Wealth Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 6,420 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $394.35 per share and a market cap of $284.95Bil. The stock has returned -2.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

