CMC Financial Group recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $31.00Mil. The top holdings were DOG(29.39%), AAPL(11.60%), and JBI(7.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CMC Financial Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 154,661-share investment in ARCA:MDYV. Previously, the stock had a 17.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.27 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $68.52 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned 1.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

The guru sold out of their 240,989-share investment in ARCA:IAU. Previously, the stock had a 14.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.59 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $33.78 per share and a market cap of $28.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.09.

During the quarter, CMC Financial Group bought 62,769 shares of ARCA:SH for a total holding of 126,534. The trade had a 3.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.41.

On 08/16/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.49 per share and a market cap of $2.49Bil. The stock has returned -1.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 26,274-share investment in ARCA:FXG. Previously, the stock had a 2.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.84 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $65.35 per share and a market cap of $676.37Mil. The stock has returned 13.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.83.

The guru sold out of their 9,265-share investment in ARCA:RTM. Previously, the stock had a 2.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $175.5 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF traded for a price of $172.17 per share and a market cap of $432.15Mil. The stock has returned 1.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a price-book ratio of 2.72.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

