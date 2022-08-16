Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5500 PRESTON ROAD DALLAS, TX 75205

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $354.00Mil. The top holdings were QUS(32.38%), EEMA(6.42%), and VPL(6.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. bought 647,983 shares of ARCA:UCON for a total holding of 713,187. The trade had a 4.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.87.

On 08/16/2022, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.94 per share and a market cap of $1.25Bil. The stock has returned -4.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. bought 124,651 shares of ARCA:IWP for a total holding of 266,343. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $94.38 per share and a market cap of $13.23Bil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a price-book ratio of 6.25.

During the quarter, Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. bought 135,163 shares of BATS:EFAV for a total holding of 237,342. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.4.

On 08/16/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $65.85 per share and a market cap of $5.93Bil. The stock has returned -14.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

During the quarter, Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. bought 111,526 shares of NAS:EEMA for a total holding of 333,210. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.28.

On 08/16/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund traded for a price of $68 per share and a market cap of $625.60Mil. The stock has returned -19.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

The guru established a new position worth 218,354 shares in BATS:USHY, giving the stock a 2.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.2 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $37.03 per share and a market cap of $9.01Bil. The stock has returned -5.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.84 and a price-book ratio of 7.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

