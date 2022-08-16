Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $237.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(5.74%), VTIP(5.05%), and ABBV(3.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 122,641 shares in NAS:VMBS, giving the stock a 2.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.93 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $48.84 per share and a market cap of $14.83Bil. The stock has returned -7.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 83,611 shares in ARCA:GTO, giving the stock a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.46 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.4006 per share and a market cap of $899.09Mil. The stock has returned -12.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a price-book ratio of 4.00.

The guru established a new position worth 319,970 shares in NYSE:EFR, giving the stock a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.51 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust traded for a price of $13.01 per share and a market cap of $379.51Mil. The stock has returned -3.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-book ratio of 0.95 and a price-sales ratio of 36.24.

The guru established a new position worth 66,200 shares in NAS:PFF, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.45 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $35.23 per share and a market cap of $16.28Bil. The stock has returned -6.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 35,579 shares in BATS:JMUB, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.94 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, JPMorgan Municipal ETF traded for a price of $51.01 per share and a market cap of $234.65Mil. The stock has returned -6.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

