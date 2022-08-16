Jupiter Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $110.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(7.62%), MSFT(6.56%), and AAPL(6.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BAC by 64,372 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.09.

On 08/16/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $36.25 per share and a market cap of $291.28Bil. The stock has returned -10.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DD by 35,020 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.33.

On 08/16/2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $62.7 per share and a market cap of $31.41Bil. The stock has returned -16.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 7,830 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.47 per share and a market cap of $2,188.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought 34,199 shares of NYSE:MOS for a total holding of 45,199. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.34.

On 08/16/2022, The Mosaic Co traded for a price of $53.16 per share and a market cap of $18.35Bil. The stock has returned 59.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Mosaic Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 13,285 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.19 per share and a market cap of $2,783.29Bil. The stock has returned 16.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-book ratio of 47.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

