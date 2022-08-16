Shaolin Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1460 BROADWAY NEW YORK, NY 10038

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 909 stocks valued at a total of $2.45Bil. The top holdings were NEEPO(3.22%), PCGU(2.25%), and SOLN(1.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 897,620 shares in NYSE:SOLN, giving the stock a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.91 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $56.16 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 8.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 350,000-share investment in NYSE:DCUE. Previously, the stock had a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.02 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $101.61 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 99,710-share investment in NYSE:DHR. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $260.33 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $302.35 per share and a market cap of $219.94Bil. The stock has returned -3.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.47 and a price-sales ratio of 7.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 500,000-share investment in NYSE:NEEpP. Previously, the stock had a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.05 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $54.72 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.06, a price-book ratio of 4.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.52 and a price-sales ratio of 10.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,499,000 shares in NYSE:TGR, giving the stock a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.03 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Kimbell Tiger Acquisition Corporation Class A traded for a price of $10.1 per share and a market cap of $290.38Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

