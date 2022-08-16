venBio Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $351.00Mil. The top holdings were ALXO(22.34%), HRMY(20.12%), and VTYX(17.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were venBio Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,673,374-share investment in NAS:CMPI. Previously, the stock had a 2.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.58 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $10.5 per share and a market cap of $231.40Mil. The stock has returned 54.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.13 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.72.

venBio Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:HRMY by 95,764 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.08.

On 08/16/2022, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc traded for a price of $50.9 per share and a market cap of $3.01Bil. The stock has returned 58.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-book ratio of 12.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.10 and a price-sales ratio of 8.39.

During the quarter, venBio Partners LLC bought 164,329 shares of NAS:CINC for a total holding of 2,145,035. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.12.

On 08/16/2022, CinCor Pharma Inc traded for a price of $35.94 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CinCor Pharma Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.57 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.62.

venBio Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ELEV by 741,828 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.51.

On 08/16/2022, Elevation Oncology Inc traded for a price of $1.36 per share and a market cap of $31.69Mil. The stock has returned -88.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevation Oncology Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.52.

venBio Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PHVS by 1,859 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.54.

On 08/16/2022, Pharvaris NV traded for a price of $19.8 per share and a market cap of $656.42Mil. The stock has returned 19.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Pharvaris NV has a price-book ratio of 3.12 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.24.

