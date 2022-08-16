Principal Street Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 206 stocks valued at a total of $386.00Mil. The top holdings were ZI(5.60%), IVW(4.27%), and AAPL(3.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Principal Street Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Principal Street Partners, LLC bought 14,581,411 shares of NAS:ZI for a total holding of 14,792,706. The trade had a 5.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.35.

On 08/16/2022, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $51.11 per share and a market cap of $20.62Bil. The stock has returned -18.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 189.30, a price-book ratio of 9.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 92.89 and a price-sales ratio of 19.93.

Principal Street Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 12,482 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 08/16/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $156.81 per share and a market cap of $306.95Bil. The stock has returned 59.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Principal Street Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 10,446 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.95.

On 08/16/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $142.29 per share and a market cap of $251.58Bil. The stock has returned 26.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 17.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Principal Street Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FHN by 72,259 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.49.

On 08/16/2022, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $23.2 per share and a market cap of $12.45Bil. The stock has returned 46.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Principal Street Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 16,581 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.11.

On 08/16/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $74.53 per share and a market cap of $159.14Bil. The stock has returned 13.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

