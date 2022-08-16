Hudson Executive Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1185 Avenue Of The Americas, 32nd Floor New York, NY 10036

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $788.00Mil. The top holdings were DB(74.52%), CTLP(8.70%), and VRAY(5.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hudson Executive Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,795,310-share investment in NAS:TVTY. Previously, the stock had a 12.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.18 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Tivity Health Inc traded for a price of $32.5 per share and a market cap of $1.62Bil. The stock has returned 23.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tivity Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-book ratio of 12.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Hudson Executive Capital LP bought 143,460 shares of NAS:CTLP for a total holding of 12,245,860. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.33.

On 08/16/2022, Cantaloupe Inc traded for a price of $6.83 per share and a market cap of $485.69Mil. The stock has returned -31.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cantaloupe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 170.76, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Hudson Executive Capital LP bought 144,000 shares of OTCPK:LSYN for a total holding of 2,544,000. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.75.

On 08/16/2022, Liberated Syndication Inc traded for a price of $3.75 per share and a market cap of $99.71Mil. The stock has returned -20.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Hudson Executive Capital LP reduced their investment in NAS:EHTH by 750,501 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.31.

On 08/16/2022, eHealth Inc traded for a price of $9.26 per share and a market cap of $252.40Mil. The stock has returned -78.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eHealth Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Hudson Executive Capital LP bought 227,470 shares of NAS:VRAY for a total holding of 15,752,093. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.26.

On 08/16/2022, ViewRay Inc traded for a price of $3.82 per share and a market cap of $691.46Mil. The stock has returned -30.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ViewRay Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.22 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

