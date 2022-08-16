Truvvo Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1407 BROADWAY NEW YORK, NY 10018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $6.00Mil. The top holdings were GS(24.80%), AAPL(17.03%), and EFA(12.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Truvvo Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 12,331 shares in ARCA:EFA, giving the stock a 12.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.36 per share and a market cap of $47.66Bil. The stock has returned -15.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

Truvvo Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,935 shares. The trade had a 8.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.19 per share and a market cap of $2,783.29Bil. The stock has returned 16.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-book ratio of 47.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 11,765 shares in ARCA:EEM, giving the stock a 7.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.73 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.86 per share and a market cap of $26.64Bil. The stock has returned -19.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

The guru sold out of their 500-share investment in ARCA:VGT. Previously, the stock had a 3.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $360.63 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $391.03 per share and a market cap of $48.64Bil. The stock has returned -5.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a price-book ratio of 6.91.

During the quarter, Truvvo Partners LLC bought 9 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 1,206. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.3.

On 08/16/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $314.61 per share and a market cap of $323.34Bil. The stock has returned -2.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

