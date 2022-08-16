Pelham Capital Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $579.00Mil. The top holdings were HLT(19.05%), RH(16.84%), and BBWI(13.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pelham Capital Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought 233,747 shares of NYSE:HLT for a total holding of 989,420. The trade had a 4.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.58.

On 08/16/2022, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $137.02 per share and a market cap of $37.58Bil. The stock has returned 12.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Pelham Capital Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:BBWI by 635,735 shares. The trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.48.

On 08/16/2022, Bath & Body Works Inc traded for a price of $39.2 per share and a market cap of $8.95Bil. The stock has returned -34.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bath & Body Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought 65,950 shares of NYSE:RH for a total holding of 459,030. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $297.27.

On 08/16/2022, RH traded for a price of $312.4 per share and a market cap of $7.71Bil. The stock has returned -56.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RH has a price-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-book ratio of 5.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought 1,083,916 shares of NYSE:SKIL for a total holding of 6,284,238. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.17.

On 08/16/2022, Skillsoft Corp traded for a price of $4.91 per share and a market cap of $804.98Mil. The stock has returned -47.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skillsoft Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 132.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

Pelham Capital Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:MCG by 333,901 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.63.

On 08/16/2022, Membership Collective Group Inc traded for a price of $7.46 per share and a market cap of $1.50Bil. The stock has returned -39.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Membership Collective Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -43.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

