Springhouse Capital Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $201.00Mil. The top holdings were PSTH(10.05%), GBLI(6.69%), and SHLX(6.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Springhouse Capital Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Springhouse Capital Management, LP bought 771,400 shares of NYSE:HZON for a total holding of 805,934. The trade had a 3.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.9.

On 08/16/2022, Horizon Acquisition Corp II traded for a price of $9.95 per share and a market cap of $652.97Mil. The stock has returned 2.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Acquisition Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -281.67.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:GBLI by 224,451 shares. The trade had a 3.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.24.

On 08/16/2022, Global Indemnity Group LLC traded for a price of $24.87 per share and a market cap of $362.84Mil. The stock has returned -5.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Indemnity Group LLC has a price-book ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Springhouse Capital Management, LP bought 735,185 shares of NAS:FTCV for a total holding of 1,078,444. The trade had a 3.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.86.

On 08/16/2022, FinTech Acquisition Corp V traded for a price of $9.91 per share and a market cap of $338.79Mil. The stock has returned -6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FinTech Acquisition Corp V has a price-book ratio of 1.49 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -115.63.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP reduced their investment in NAS:ALTU by 550,751 shares. The trade had a 3.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.96.

On 08/16/2022, Altitude Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.95 per share and a market cap of $373.13Mil. The stock has returned 1.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altitude Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-book ratio of 1.33 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -57.57.

The guru established a new position worth 643,381 shares in NAS:BLTS, giving the stock a 3.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.86 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Bright Lights Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.91 per share and a market cap of $284.91Mil. The stock has returned 2.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bright Lights Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.38 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -37.63.

