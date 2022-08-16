Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

SCHOOL HOUSE VILLAGE BEDMINSTER, NJ 07921

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 178 stocks valued at a total of $338.00Mil. The top holdings were CPRT(5.88%), GLD(2.55%), and EPD(2.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 60,316 shares in NYSE:MRK, giving the stock a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.55 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $90.6 per share and a market cap of $229.52Bil. The stock has returned 21.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-book ratio of 5.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.87 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 36,371 shares in NYSE:DTE, giving the stock a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.45 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, DTE Energy Co traded for a price of $136.06 per share and a market cap of $26.36Bil. The stock has returned 15.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DTE Energy Co has a price-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 58,571 shares in NYSE:BMY, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.11 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $74.53 per share and a market cap of $159.14Bil. The stock has returned 13.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 37,563-share investment in NYSE:SPG. Previously, the stock had a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.87 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $113.25 per share and a market cap of $37.07Bil. The stock has returned -10.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-book ratio of 12.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.42 and a price-sales ratio of 7.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 32,323 shares in NAS:QCOM, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.07 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $152.13 per share and a market cap of $170.84Bil. The stock has returned 4.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-book ratio of 10.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.56 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.