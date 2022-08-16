CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $470.00Mil. The top holdings were DCBO(29.49%), SEMR(16.18%), and MSFT(14.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:META by 447,000 shares. The trade had a 10.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/16/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.89 per share and a market cap of $486.15Bil. The stock has returned -50.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:LBRDK by 720,000 shares. The trade had a 10.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.08.

On 08/16/2022, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $120.16 per share and a market cap of $18.46Bil. The stock has returned -34.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.55 and a price-sales ratio of 21.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 4,250,000-share investment in NAS:ACVA. Previously, the stock had a 6.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.36 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, ACV Auctions Inc traded for a price of $8.62 per share and a market cap of $1.36Bil. The stock has returned -60.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, ACV Auctions Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The guru sold out of their 334,323-share investment in NAS:ZM. Previously, the stock had a 4.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.65 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Zoom Video Communications Inc traded for a price of $113.23 per share and a market cap of $33.79Bil. The stock has returned -68.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-book ratio of 5.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.15 and a price-sales ratio of 8.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NYSE:TDG by 35,000 shares. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $591.22.

On 08/16/2022, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $677.01 per share and a market cap of $36.72Bil. The stock has returned 11.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.32 and a price-sales ratio of 7.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

