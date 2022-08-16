Orbis Allan Gray Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $12.43Bil. The top holdings were FLT(6.12%), GPN(5.04%), and BTI(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought 160,979 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 3,466,280. The trade had a 2.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.88 per share and a market cap of $1,597.34Bil. The stock has returned -11.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-book ratio of 6.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.97 and a price-sales ratio of 5.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 727,362 shares. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 08/16/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $544.64 per share and a market cap of $509.45Bil. The stock has returned 34.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-book ratio of 6.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought 6,182,748 shares of NYSE:SHEL for a total holding of 9,137,713. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.16.

On 08/16/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $53.03 per share and a market cap of $193.29Bil. The stock has returned 34.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:ITUB by 51,641,373 shares. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.04.

On 08/16/2022, Itau Unibanco Holding SA traded for a price of $5.25 per share and a market cap of $50.84Bil. The stock has returned 10.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a price-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:ELV by 541,565 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $494.66.

On 08/16/2022, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $493.22 per share and a market cap of $118.37Bil. The stock has returned 35.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

