JT Stratford LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

211 FORREST AVE GAINESVILLE, GA 30501

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 208 stocks valued at a total of $316.00Mil. The top holdings were BND(6.75%), VIG(4.55%), and IWB(3.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JT Stratford LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JT Stratford LLC bought 137,146 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 283,243. The trade had a 3.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.71.

On 08/16/2022, VANGUARD BD IDX FD traded for a price of $76.38 per share and a market cap of $82.61Bil. The stock has returned -9.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 267,580 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.98 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.99 per share and a market cap of $22.74Bil. The stock has returned -9.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

JT Stratford LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYV by 143,324 shares. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.42.

On 08/16/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $40.26 per share and a market cap of $13.55Bil. The stock has returned 1.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

JT Stratford LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 53,553 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.39.

On 08/16/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.23 per share and a market cap of $10.94Bil. The stock has returned -2.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 133,402 shares in ARCA:SPTS, giving the stock a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.45 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.41 per share and a market cap of $3.40Bil. The stock has returned -3.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.