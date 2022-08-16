Greytown Advisors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $176.00Mil. The top holdings were MGV(12.77%), VGK(11.68%), and MGK(9.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Greytown Advisors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought 16,723 shares of ARCA:MGK for a total holding of 96,310. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.4.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $217.45 per share and a market cap of $12.32Bil. The stock has returned -9.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a price-book ratio of 7.61.

During the quarter, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought 20,494 shares of ARCA:VOX for a total holding of 43,985. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.07.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Communication Services ETF traded for a price of $104.13 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned -27.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a price-book ratio of 2.37.

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 7,975 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.73.

On 08/16/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $165.71 per share and a market cap of $56.94Bil. The stock has returned -0.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought 10,236 shares of NAS:IBB for a total holding of 22,888. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.87.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $134.82 per share and a market cap of $8.64Bil. The stock has returned -20.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a price-book ratio of 4.00.

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:MLPX by 25,330 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.93.

On 08/16/2022, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF traded for a price of $42.16 per share and a market cap of $997.40Mil. The stock has returned 27.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

