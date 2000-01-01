Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial) co-founder Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) is known as one of the smartest billionaires on the planet, who combines intelligence with his unique brand of ethics when investing. While the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is handled by a team of outside portfolio managers, Gates votes on certain elements of investments and sets the vision for the foundation.

In the second quarter of 2022, according to its 13F report, the Gates Foundation purchased shares of rapidly-growing online used car retailer Carvana ( CVNA, Financial).

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Carvana is the fastest growing online used car retailer in the U.S. Between the March 2020 lows and the peak of its stock bubble in August 2021, Carvana's share price skyrocketed by over 1,000%, which was an incredible ride for investors. However, since September 2021, the share price has corrected over 95%. With the Gates Foundation buying shares in a quarter during which they averaged $53 apiece, could the stock have finally reached value territory?

Carvana's market opportunity

The used car market may not seem exciting, but Carvana is. There was a staggering $840 billion in used car sales in the U.S in 2019. But the amazing thing is the market is highly fragmented with over 43,000 used car dealerships across the U.S., with the largest dealer brand making up just 2.2% of market share. Customer experience is also another area to improve, as only 9% of consumers rated car salespeople as highly trustworthy. A large barrier to purchasing a used car is trust in the person selling it, with dealers often aiming to take advantage of customers' lack of knowledge to jack up prices at every turn. Carvana aims to solve that problem, and in doing so, gain market share.

Source: Carvana investor materials

Business model

Caravana’s mission is to “change the way people buy cars” through the power of technology. Its online portal enables a car to be purchased in as little as 10 minutes with next day delivery and even a 7-day money back guarantee. The company has really created an “Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) style” experience for new car purchases. With over 75,000 cars on its website, customers have plenty to choose from and can see a 3D model of the vehicle to truly get a feel for what they are buying. Carvana even offers real time financing, automated trade in, pickup of your old car and AI powered offers.

Its 32 “Car Vending Machines” are not just iconic, they enable users to create a unique social media video and experience, which can then be shared to help promote the brand further. Its NPS (Net Promoter Score) of 84 suggests customers are loving the service.

The large and fragmented used car market means Carvana has a substantial opportunity. Management has taken a three pronged strategy to growth which involves:

Growing retail units and revenue Increasing total gross profit per unit (GPU) Demonstrating operating leverage

The company has made progress across these three pillars and recently produced solid results for the second quarter. Retail Units Sold reached 117,564, up a solid 9% year over year. It generated revenue of $3.8 billion, which popped by a healthy 16% year over year.



Carvana also closed the acquisition of ADESA U.S Physical Auction Business from KAR Global. After integration with ADESA’s 56 U.S. sites, 78% of the U.S. population will be within 100 miles of a Carvana inspection and reconditioning center. These centers allow Carvana to acquire used cars and then refurbish to a consistent quality easily.

Gross profit per unit has also been growing steadily and was $3,368 in the second quarter of 2022, up 18% quarter over quarter.

The adjusted Ebitda and net income margins have both steadily improved since the last quarter, coming in at -6.2% and -11.3% respectively. Levered cash flow also finally turned positive in the second quarter of 2022 at $267 million. This is much better than the $700 million loss in the second quarter of 2022.

Source: Carvana investor materials

Carvana has a solid balance sheet with $1.45 billion in cash and short term investments. Short term debt due within the next two years is just $154 million. However, it should be noted its total long term debt is fairly large at $8.6 billion.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, Carvana is trading at a price-sales ratio of 0.32, which is 76% cheaper than its five-year average.

The GF Value chart indicates a fair value of $251 per share for the stock, which means the stock is significantly undervalued at the $51 per share price at the time of writing. However, the GF Value chart does indicate a possible “value trap” which may be due to the sudden decline in share price coupled with continued lack of profitability.

Overall, I believe Carvana's disruptive spirit, iconic vending machines and amazing technology combine to provide a great customer experience and an investing growth opportunity. The stock price has been unfairly punished in my opinion, and the Gates Foundation investment is a bonus. Given the upcoming recession I imagine new car sales will fall off a cliff, but used car sales could still do well due to sustained car shortages.