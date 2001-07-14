Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the company will participate in the Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day.

The all-virtual event will take place on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present alongside Terran Orbital Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart at 1:10 p.m. ET. Click+here to access the presentation.

The company will also conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

