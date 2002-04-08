MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. ( TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may purchase shares of its common stock for an aggregate repurchase price not to exceed $30 million. After review and consideration of capital allocation alternatives with its financial advisor, the Independent Transaction Committee of the Board has unanimously recommended that the Board approve the $30 million share repurchase program, and the members of the Board have unanimously approved this recommendation.

Karla Lunan, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We believe our shares are currently undervalued and based on the strength of our balance sheet, coupled with our long-term outlook, an opportunity exists to create value for our shareholders while continuing to invest in our key strategies.”

Under the repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of its common stock from time to time through open market repurchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other means, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will be determined by management depending on a variety of factors including stock price, trading volume, market conditions and other general business considerations. The repurchase program has no expiration date and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time.

Repurchases under this program will be funded from the Company’s existing cash and cash equivalents, borrowings against the Company’s revolving line of credit and future cash flow. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $10.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $92.6 million available for borrowing on its revolving line of credit.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop ( TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

