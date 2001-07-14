Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, has bestowed the honor of its 2022 Ryder Top Technician to Chris Johnson of Annacis Island, British Columbia along with a cash prize of $50,000. The Ryder Top Technician (“Top Tech”) Skills Competition brings in the most elite technicians from Ryder’s locations in the United States and Canada. This year’s competition was held at the Wisconsin Center to put the finalists’ commercial vehicle maintenance skills to the test in a series of challenges.

Ryder’s 4,900 technician workforce applied to be measured on their technical training qualifications, outstanding customer service performance, and quality workmanship. Finalists rose through several rounds of regional qualifiers to compete in Milwaukee. Under the careful watch of 10 judges at the Top Technician Skills Championship, the finalists went head-to-head in a series of rigorous hands-on skills tests, rotating every 30 minutes across 10 commercial vehicles and competition stations designed to reflect current industry challenges such as electronic diagnostics, preventive maintenance, collision avoidance system diagnostics, electric vehicles, and air conditioning maintenances.

“This year’s championship in Milwaukee really brought out the best in our elite competitors. In the end there was one champion—Chris Johnson of Annacis Island, British Columbia—who demonstrated why Ryder technicians are the best in the business,” remarked Bryce Kinsley, vice president of maintenance operations at Ryder.

Amid a growing industry shortage of diesel technicians, Ryder’s Top Tech competition displays the caliber of technical training needed to ensure quality service of Ryder’s nearly 239,000 vehicles.

“Through the many challenges and qualifiers, Chris Johnson epitomized the good judgement, deep working knowledge, and professional skill for which Ryder’s technicians are recognized throughout the industry,” said Tom Havens, Ryder President for Fleet Management Solutions. “Ryder’s reputation for going above and beyond in service of our customers is in large part owed to these consummate professionals, and we are humbled to honor their craft through this annual tradition.”

The top competing finalists, in addition to Chris Johnson, were as follows:

Warren Smith of Putnam, Ontario, Canada, 16 years with Ryder

Wyatt Stafford of Bangor, Maine, 12 years with Ryder

Alan Schmidt of South Boston, Massachusetts, 31 years with Ryder

Cody Morris of Hebron, Kentucky, 11 years with Ryder

John Rivera of Tampa, Florida, 13 years with Ryder

Ricky Grivel of Phoenix West, Arizona, 33 years with Ryder

Pete Hormann of Rogers, Minnesota, 28 years with Ryder

Oscar Perez of Rancho Cucamonga, California, 11 years with Ryder

Ryder Top Tech finalists, Cody Morris of Hebron, Kentucky and Warren Smith of Putnam, Ontario, placed second and third, respectively. In addition to Christopher Johnson winning the grand prize, each finalist received a $10,000 cash prize and a week of fun around Milwaukee.

The awards ceremony took place at Milwaukee’s Harley Davidson Museum. It was broadcast via livestream, available here.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

