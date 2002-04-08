BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) ( SBIG, SBIGW), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today celebrated its placement on Inc.’s list of the fastest growing private companies in America for a third consecutive year. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—independent businesses. This year, the company placed 269th out of 5,000 businesses and was one of the highest ranked cannabis companies on the annual list.



springbig was an early adopter of the cannabis loyalty marketing space and strives to assist companies in their efforts to boost revenue and increase retention and engagement within a heavily regulated industry. The Company has been recognized by the South Florida Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies list and the Inc. Southeast Regionals Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. springbig Co-Founders Nat Shaul and Sam Harris were recently included on Marijuana Ventures’ 40 under 40 list and Shaul was also highlighted in the South Florida Business Journal’s 40 under 40 rankings.

“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country for yet another year. Our accomplishments would not be possible without the tireless efforts of our talented and dedicated staff. From our inception in 2017 to our present day work, it is rewarding to see how far we have come,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “Looking ahead to the upcoming year, it is exciting to imagine all of the ways in which our company can grow. Within the last year, we have announced partnerships and integrations with Olla, Greenline, Tymber and several other companies. As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, we expect to continue to expand our partnerships and grow our network of customers.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on August 23.

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com /.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

