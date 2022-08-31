CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending August 31, 2022 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before August 31, 2022 to unitholders of record on August 25, 2022. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is August 24, 2022, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of August 25, 2022.

Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per unit) CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0265 CI Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320 FIG.U $0.0248 (US$) CI Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768 CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series) FSB $0.0150 FSB.U $0.0150 (US$) CI Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $0.0478 CI High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.1166 CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $0.0500 CRED.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series) CMAR $0.0500 CMAR.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series) CMEY $0.0510 CMEY.U $0.0510 (US$) CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRE $0.0860 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $0.0690 CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRA $0.0770 CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series) CGHY $0.0383 CGHY.U $0.0383 (US$) CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series) CFRT $0.1125 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CCOR $0.0288 CCOR.B $0.0265 CCOR.U $0.0288 (US$) CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CINC $0.0662 CINC.B $0.0612 CINC.U $0.0666 (US$) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series) CDLB $0.0402 CDLB.B $0.0373 CDLB.U $0.0403 (US$) CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CTIP $0.2495 CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CMDO $0.0312 CMDO.U $0.0312 (US$) CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG $0.1700 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS $0.1300 CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB $0.1330

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $348.5 billion in total assets as of July 31, 2022.

