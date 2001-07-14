GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS),a leading North American specialty building products distributor, announced today that Leigh Dobbs has been named Chief Human Resources Officer (“CHRO”) for GMS, effective September 6, 2022.

“I am pleased to welcome Leigh to our GMS team,” said John C. Turner, Jr., President and CEO of GMS. “She brings extensive experience leading HR, which is crucial as we continue to execute against our strategic growth priorities, while also ensuring our commitment to the vision, mission and values of GMS. In her role as CHRO, Leigh will lead all aspects of our Human Resources efforts, including recruiting and retaining top talent, leadership development and training, compensation and benefits, HR operations, inclusion and diversity, and promoting our culture across the organization. I look forward to working with Leigh and the contributions she will make to the team.”

Ms. Dobbs has worked in Human Resources for over 20 years, most recently as EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer for Zenith American Solutions, Inc. Also, from 2013 to 2020, Ms. Dobbs worked in progressive leadership positions within Human Resources for Randstad North America, and from 2009 to 2013, she served as Director, Compensation and Benefits for building products distributor, BlueLinx Corporation. Ms. Dobbs earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and a Master of Business Administration from Emory University.

About GMS:

Founded in 1971 and with a team of approximately 6,700 employees, GMS operates a network of roughly 300 distribution centers with extensive product offerings of wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products. In addition, GMS operates approximately 100 tool sales, rental and service centers, providing a comprehensive selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. The Company’s unique operating model combines the benefits of a national platform and strategy with a local go-to-market focus, enabling GMS to generate significant economies of scale while maintaining high levels of customer service.

