SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has signed CFL Quarterback Ben Holmes as a Brand Ambassador.

Ben Holmes (born October 15, 1994) is an American professional football quarterback for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League (CFL). He played college football at Nassau Community College and Tarleton State. Holmes attended Orchard Park High School, where he initially played wide receiver and won the state title in 2011. He then switched to quarterback and took the Quakers back to the state final. Holmes attended prep school in Texas and enrolled at Nassau Community College. He transferred to Tarleton State and led the Texans to a 23-2 record in two seasons in Division II. As a senior, Holmes threw for 34 touchdowns and three interceptions. He made 196 completions for 3,338 yards and rushed for 59 yards on 32 attempts with a touchdown. Holmes played for the Arizona Rattlers in the Indoor Football League and for the Sea Lions in the Spring League. He was drafted fourth overall in the 2022 USFL Draft by the New Jersey Generals.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. main goal is to always satisfy and produce innovative ideas for beloved shareholders & customers. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We are incredibly happy to bring on a Future Star from the CFL to represent Formrunner. By having a Brand Ambassador, it will drive more transactions globally along with the spread of awareness of our clothing brand as a whole! When we spoke to Ben and told him the story behind Formrunner Apparel, he could not stress enough how important this opportunity was and how much it meant to him to be able to represent an up and coming brand with a beautiful story behind it." Overall, Brand Ambassadors can offer numerous benefits, with the most important being the ability to give your brand a boost on social media, spread positive messages and influence customer sales.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. has built its reputation by delivering on both Clothing quality and price to become one of the most respected and trusted names in the Retail Clothing Space. Our customers admire our variety of high-end clothing, top notch customer service, competitive pricing, and easy payment alternatives. Since Hyperviolent first opened, Formrunner Apparel Inc. has managed to set up valuable long-term relationships with customers and distributors and the company cannot wait to see what the future holds!

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories found in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and bought on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

