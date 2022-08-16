CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") ( TSX:CMG, Financial) announces that James Erdle has elected to retire as Vice President, USA & Latin America of the Company, effective today. Mr. Erdle was a key team member at CMG for over 25 years and made significant contributions to CMG during his tenure.

Pramod Jain, Chief Executive Officer, stated "CMG would like to thank Mr. Erdle for his leadership and impact on the organization over the years. We wish him the best in his retirement."

Mr. Jain will be assuming oversight of Mr. Erdle's portfolio on an interim basis until Mr. Erdle's successor is identified.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the energy industry. The Company is a leading supplier of advanced process reservoir modelling software, with a diverse customer base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. CMG's existing technology has differentiating capabilities built into its software products that can also be directly applied to the energy transition needs of its customers. CMG has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota and Kuala Lumpur. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CMG."

For further information, please contact:

Pramod Jain

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 531-1300

[email protected]

or

Sandra Balic

Vice President, Finance & CFO

(403) 531-1300

[email protected]

www.cmgl.ca

SOURCE: Computer Modelling Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712284/Computer-Modelling-Group-Announces-Officer-Retirement



