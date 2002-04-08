New chemicals manufacturing facility opened Aug.16

Locally sourced raw materials and localized supply chain optimizes manufacturing, while aligned to Singapore’s sustainability movement

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes ( BKR), an energy technology company, is expanding its presence in Asia by opening a new oilfield services chemicals manufacturing facility in Singapore, enabling manufacturing optimization and faster delivery of fit-for-purpose chemical solutions. The facility, which spans approximately 40,000 square meters, will manufacture, store and distribute chemical solutions for upstream, midstream, downstream and adjacent industries to support regional customers and boost Baker Hughes localization efforts.

The new facility builds on Baker Hughes’s recent strategy to source and produce chemicals in proximity to key demand hubs, including the announced chemicals joint venture company with Dussur in Saudi Arabia. As a technology-driven, automated facility, the Singapore facility is aligned with Baker Hughes’ goals for carbon reduction and in support of Singapore’s “Green Plan 2030” – a national sustainability movement to tackle climate change for building a sustainable future with net zero emissions. The facility’s overall process design, in addition to the facility’s ethylene oxide pipeline, also reduces the need for road transport and handling of chemicals.

“The opening of the Singapore chemicals manufacturing facility significantly expands our ability to serve the Asia-Pacific region’s oilfield services industry,” said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president for oilfield services at Baker Hughes. “The opening of this facility is aligned to our vision of supporting customers’ needs and investing for growth in the increasingly important chemicals sector. We are proud to make this investment, and I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

“Baker Hughes has a longstanding commitment to localization in the region. By investing in this facility, we are enabling job creation, enhancing supply chain practices, and streamlining our operations,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “It was an honor to celebrate this milestone with many esteemed guests today, notably Mr. Gan Kim Yong, Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Beh Swan Gin, Chairman of the Singapore Economic Development Board, Mr. Alvin Tan, Assistant CEO, of Industry Cluster Group, JTC Corporation, our customers, and our Baker Hughes team.”

This is the first chemicals facility for Baker Hughes in the region. Outside of chemicals, Baker Hughes has a strong history of localization in Singapore with more than 800 employees throughout the country. The company’s Singapore footprint includes an oilfield services and equipment manufacturing site, a joint turbomachinery and process solutions and digital solutions site, and a completions and well intervention (CWI) manufacturing site.

“We warmly welcome Baker Hughes’ investment in a new facility to produce oilfield services chemicals from Singapore. It is testament to Singapore’s attractiveness to the high-value downstream specialty chemicals sector and will enable the company to address the growing demand from their customers in Asia Pacific,” said Dr. Beh Swan Gin, Chairman, Singapore Economic Development Board.

In conjunction with the facility opening, the Baker Hughes Foundation also announced it is in discussions to contribute a $100,000 grant with the Singapore Management University to help drive positive social change in Singapore.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations – Global

Adrienne Lynch

+1 713-906-8407

[email protected]

Media Relations - APAC

Adeline Teo

+65 8380 4045

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Jud Bailey

+1 281 809 9088

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/943bd064-d761-46d2-9ce5-dad921fed9d3