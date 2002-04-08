Q2 2022 FastPack ® Sales increased approximately 28%, and gross profit on product sales was up 64% year-over-year from Q2 2021

Milestone achievements in QN-302 and QN-247 oncology therapeutic programs and acquisition of majority stake in NanoSynex strengthen Company’s diversified product portfolio

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. ( QLGN), a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, while also commercializing diagnostics, today announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provides an update on its therapeutic pipeline and other corporate developments.

Corporate and Financial Highlights For Q2 2022 and to Date:

Diagnostics Business

In the first full quarter since assuming full responsibility for sales and marketing of FastPack ® from Sekisui, sales increased approximately 28% year-over-year from Q2 2021, with gross profit up 64%

from Sekisui, sales increased approximately 28% year-over-year from Q2 2021, with gross profit up 64% Completed the acquisition of a majority stake in NanoSynex Ltd., an Israeli-based developer of next generation diagnostics technology

Appointed Shishir Sinha, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, to lead the Company’s growing diagnostics business



Therapeutics Pipeline

In vivo readout of QN-247 revealed robust efficacy signal and no safety issues in triple negative breast cancer model

Engaged leading international CDMO Hande Sciences to conduct manufacturing scale-up activities to support the Company’s IND-enabling good laboratory practice (GLP) studies for its lead therapeutic program, QN-302

Initiated Investigational New Drug, or IND-enabling, studies for its lead therapeutic program, QN-302 in pancreatic cancer

Identified an in vivo maximum tolerated dose of QN-302, which corroborates a therapeutic window for target indications as demonstrated in earlier efficacy studies

Featured two abstracts for the Company’s RAS inhibitor program in the American Society for Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) Annual Meeting Abstract Book

Presented three posters authored by Dr. Steven Neidle on QN-302 at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April 2022

Michael Poirier, Qualigen’s Chairman and CEO commented, “The second quarter of 2022 has been dynamic for both therapeutics and diagnostics, as we have hit our projected milestones either on time or ahead of schedule. We are very pleased with the results of our FastPack sales, as they validate the execution of our strategy to assume full responsibility for the sales and marketing of FastPack following the expiration of our agreement with Sekisui Diagnostics and demonstrate our efficient separation. Sales results for the quarter met our expectations, and we are looking forward to continued successful results.”

“In the meantime, within therapeutics, we have been active in preparations for an IND submission of our lead therapeutics program QN-302. We remain on track to complete our IND-enabling studies for QN-302 in the third and fourth quarters of 2022. Regarding QN-247, we have identified a potential initial indication of triple negative breast cancer in solid tumors, and we are also excited about the potential for our RAS-F compound, as that target continues to generate interest in the scientific community, and we look forward to advancing development of that promising program.”

“Finally, our majority interest in NanoSynex provides potential for us in a large, underserved and critically important diagnostics sector, even as that technology is still in the development stage. The structure of that partnership is such that, at this time, there is measured and focused financial commitment on our part, and we continue to carefully manage our cash. As I mentioned in a recent announcement, notwithstanding our current cash position, we have positioned the Company to raise capital should the need arise, based on the emerging strength of our multiple programs across both pillars of our business, and as we determine that market conditions are becoming more favorable. Our keen focus for the remainder of 2022 remains on execution and achieving our value driving milestones,” concluded Mr. Poirier.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $1.4 million compared to approximately $1.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. All revenues generated during the quarter were from product sales of diagnostics. Importantly, in the first full quarter since assuming full responsibility for sales and marketing from Sekisui, FastPack sales increased approximately 28% year-over-year from the three months ended June 30, 2021, with gross profit up from approximately $0.2 million to $0.3 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Qualigen reported a net loss of $4.1 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.19 per share, for the corresponding period in 2021, a reduction of approximately 24%.

Research and development costs decreased from $4.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Of these costs, $1.1 million (73%) was attributable to therapeutics and $0.4 million (27%) was attributable to diagnostics. Of the $4.5 million of research and development costs for the three months ended June 30, 2021, $4.2 million (93%) was attributable to therapeutics and $0.3 million (7%) was attributable to diagnostics. The decrease in therapeutics research and development costs during the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $3.4 million decrease in pre-clinical research costs related to the potential application of QN-165 for the treatment of COVID-19 (which has since been deprioritized to a non-core program), a $0.2 million decrease in legal and recruiting fees, offset by an increase of $0.1 million in pre-clinical research costs for QN-302, which we in-licensed in January 2022, an increase of $0.2 million in pre-clinical research costs for QN-247, and an increase of $0.2 million in pre-clinical research costs for our RAS program, The increase in diagnostics costs during the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was due primarily to an increase in supplies expense of $0.1 million. For the future, we expect our therapeutic research and development costs to continue to outweigh our diagnostic research and development costs, and to be relatively lower in periods when we are focusing on pre-clinical activities and meaningfully higher in periods when we are provisioning for and conducting clinical trials, if any.

As of June 30, 2022, Qualigen Therapeutics had $9.7 million in cash. The Company believes its cash is sufficient to fund its anticipated operations into 2023.

QUALIGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES Net product sales $ 1,430,534 $ 1,117,935 $ 2,152,563 $ 2,538,776 License revenue — — — 478,654 Total revenues 1,430,534 1,117,935 2,152,563 3,017,430 EXPENSES Cost of product sales 1,099,677 916,624 1,928,524 2,119,103 General and administrative 2,660,857 2,952,100 5,559,608 5,826,038 Research and development 1,506,227 4,508,466 3,370,972 8,007,840 Sales and marketing 305,103 135,543 443,426 272,129 Total expenses 5,571,864 8,512,733 11,302,530 16,225,110 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (4,141,330 ) (7,394,798 ) (9,149,967 ) (13,207,680 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities 14,800 1,982,256 698,042 2,535,064 Interest income, net 4,824 12,718 11,132 30,061 Other income (expense), net (376 ) 2,352 (341 ) 2,894 Total other income, net 19,248 1,997,326 708,833 2,568,019 LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (4,122,082 ) (5,397,472 ) (8,441,134 ) (10,639,661 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,438 605 6,173 1,135 NET LOSS (4,127,520 ) (5,398,077 ) (8,447,307 ) (10,640,796 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (4,116 ) — (4,116 ) — Net loss attributable to Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. $ (4,123,404 ) $ (5,398,077 ) $ (8,443,191 ) $ (10,640,796 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted—average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 36,680,156 28,850,451 35,990,933 28,510,014 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Net loss $ (4,127,520 ) $ (5,398,077 ) $ (8,447,307 ) $ (10,640,796 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 65,540 — 65,540 — Other comprehensive loss (4,061,980 ) (5,398,077 ) (8,381,767 ) (10,640,796 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (4,116 ) — (4,116 ) — Comprehensive loss attributable to Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. $ (4,057,864 ) $ (5,398,077 ) $ (8,377,651 ) $ (10,640,796 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.







QUALIGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 9,746,257 $ 17,538,272 Accounts receivable, net 719,883 822,351 Inventory, net 1,310,213 1,055,878 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,928,383 1,379,896 Total current assets 13,704,736 20,796,397 Restricted cash 5,719 — Right-of-use assets 1,535,764 1,645,568 Property and equipment, net 329,630 204,216 Intangible assets, net 5,858,446 171,190 Goodwill 4,896,223 — Other assets 18,333 18,334 Total Assets $ 26,348,851 $ 22,835,705 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 918,327 $ 886,224 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,414,535 1,793,901 R&D grant liability 1,098,733 — Deferred revenue, current portion 109,833 135,063 Operating lease liability, current portion 177,439 134,091 Short term debt-related party 939,919 — Warrant liabilities 987,300 1,686,200 Total current liabilities 5,646,086 4,635,479 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,425,808 1,542,564 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 70,814 92,928 Deferred tax liability 736,000 — Total liabilities 7,878,708 6,270,971 Stockholders’ equity Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 225,000,000 shares authorized; 38,795,541 and 35,290,178 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 38,795 35,290 Additional paid-in capital 107,557,744 101,274,073 Accumulated other comprehensive income 65,540 — Accumulated deficit (93,187,820 ) (84,744,629 ) Total Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders’ equity 14,474,259 16,564,734 Noncontrolling interest 3,995,884 — Total Stockholders’ Equity 18,470,143 16,564,734 Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $ 26,348,851 $ 22,835,705

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

