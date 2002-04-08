



BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. ( GNUS, Financial) today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday August 17, 2022, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results, that will be released earlier that morning, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 497498. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2251/46400 or on the investor relations section of the company’s website, https://ir.gnusbrands.com/ir-calendar.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to [email protected].

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of company’s the website at https://ir.gnusbrands.com/ir-calendar through August 17, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 31, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 46400.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. ( GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s IP portfolio of family-friendly content features the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, coming to Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix and more. Recently, Genius Brands entered into an agreement to acquire Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media (TSX-V: WOW), which includes 2,500 channels under the Channel Federator Network, and has also made a strategic investment in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s largest distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with 100% penetration in the U.S. television market and international expansion with launches in key markets around the world. The channel is available in the U.S. via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Roku, YouTube, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart and LG TVs, the JetBlue Inflight platform and more. Genius Brands is now rolling out the subscription-based Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse, featuring metaversal content and exclusive titles.

For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.



MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

[email protected]