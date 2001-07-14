Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:MRV; OTCQX:MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced the appointment of Anthony Snow to its Board of Directors (Board) on August 12, 2022.

Mr. Snow has over twenty years of experience investing in and advising public and private companies. He is currently the President and Co-Portfolio Manager of Red Oak Partners, LLC, Miravo’s largest shareholder, and also serves as President and a director of CBA Florida, Inc. (previously known as Cord Blood America, Inc.). Prior to joining Red Oak Partners, Mr. Snow worked at Soros Fund Management where he was part of a two-person team that managed a global long/short equity portfolio. Prior to Soros, he also focused on global equities at both Ardea Capital Management, as part of the founding team, and Wyper Capital Management. Previously, Mr. Snow was an Associate at private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg. Mr. Snow began his career at Merrill Lynch & Co. as an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions group. Mr. Snow received a B.B.A. with high distinction from the University of Michigan, concentrating in finance and accounting, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Jesse Ledger, President & Chief Executive Officer of Miravo commented, “We are pleased to welcome Anthony to Miravo’s Board of Directors. With more than 20 years of North American investing and capital markets experience, Anthony will be a strong addition to our board.”

Rob Harris, Chair of the Miravo Board also commented, “Anthony is our first U.S.-based board member and brings to the organization new perspectives and a wealth of capital markets experience. As a representative of our largest shareholder, Anthony’s interests are very much aligned with all shareholders.”

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian-focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company’s products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company’s strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo’s head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company’s manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

