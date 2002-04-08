LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre and Dr. Jacob VanLandingham, Head of Drug Development for medical technology company Odyssey Health Inc. ( ODYY), recently appeared on Dr. Finance Live, a podcast series focused on changing the way we think about economics and finance.



During the interview, Favre discussed how his passion for uncovering a treatment for concussion led him to his current position as a member of Odyssey Health’s sports advisory board.

“When I retired for good in 2011 after 20 years, I had something to fall back on, obviously, my family… but I don’t want to own businesses and lead 500 employees. That’s not my cup of tea,” Favre said. “Really what I’m most passionate about now is [uncovering a concussion treatment] … The very last play of my career was a major concussion. I don’t want to act like I’m an expert in concussions, but I do know this: there is never a good time to have a major concussion. What little bit we know about concussions compared to when I first started playing in 1991 is that they’re terrible, and the repercussions can be anything from death to all kinds of mental illnesses.”

“[Dr. VanLandingham] happened to enter my life in a chance meeting with a mutual friend, and that meeting basically spring boarded to where we are today,” Favre continued. “My role in [working with Odyssey Health] is to raise awareness and funding… We’ve had a lot of doors shut in our face, but we keep trucking along. That’s really my passion, to see this drug through. Plain and simple, there is no treatment for concussion, and the NFL, as great as they are, primarily put their money and effort into prevention. It’s good work, but you’re not going to prevent [all] concussions… We need something that you can take immediately that can counter the effects of concussion. As much as [the NFL] has improved helmets and rules, concussions still remain a serious topic in the game of football and, quite frankly, in the game of life.”

Dr. VanLandingham then provided some insight into Odyssey’s PRV-002, a novel compound being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of concussion.

“[PRV-002] is a novel neurosteroid that affects brain tissue. As a steroid, the drug will go directly into the traumatized brain cells and diffuse there,” VanLandingham explained. “Steroids activate your DNA, which is in your nucleus. Specifically, our steroid activates DNA sequences that lead to the production of proteins that reduce swelling, inflammation and oxidative stress. It’s one drug that we know can get to the brain that works like a cocktail of drugs… The drug is formulated as a spray-dried powder and put into an intranasal device. As a spray-dried powder, it is stable and therefore maintains its efficacy at high temperatures. Whether you’re on the sideline of a football field in Florida or in a military operation in Afghanistan, [PRV-002] will be stable and effective.”

Throughout the interview, Favre and VanLandingham discussed Odyssey’s recent clinical development milestones and how they relate to the company’s ongoing efforts to address the critical unmet need for an approved concussion treatment option.

About Odyssey Health Inc.

Odyssey Health Inc. ( ODYY) is a medical company with a focus in the area of life-saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and develop distinct assets, intellectual property, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The company is focused on areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, and have a substantial market opportunity. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.OdysseyHealthInc.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

