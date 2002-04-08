PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ( IART, Financial), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Dr. Richard Caruso, founder and former chairman and CEO of Integra LifeSciences passed away over the past weekend.



“Dr. Richard Caruso made an impact on not only the medical technology industry, but more importantly, on the countless lives around the world who have benefited from the products and technologies that Integra LifeSciences has today,” said Stuart Essig, chairman of the board at Integra LifeSciences. “His vision, transformative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit have revolutionized the way surgeons treat their patients in the field of regenerative medicine.”

Dr. Caruso founded Integra LifeSciences in 1989 with a vision that the human body could be enabled to regenerate many of its own damaged or diseased tissues, paving the way for a new discipline back then known as regenerative medicine. Through his vision, Integra became the first company to develop and bring to market a tissue regeneration product, Integra® Dermal Regeneration Template, which was approved by the FDA in 1996 as a skin replacement system with a claim for regeneration of dermal tissue for the treatment of life-threatening burns and repair of scar contractures. That technology led to the development of DuraGen® Dural Graft Matrix, for repair of the dura mater, the protective covering of the brain after cranial and spine surgery, and NeuraGen® Nerve Guide, which creates a conduit for axonal growth across a severed nerve.

Dr. Caruso served as Integra's chairman from 1992 until 2011, and served as CEO from 1992 to 1997. In addition, he served on the Board of Susquehanna University and the Baum School of Art. Dr. Caruso received his B.S. degree from Susquehanna University, an M.S.B.A. degree from Bucknell University, and a Ph.D. degree from the London School of Economics, University of London. He was also the founder and director of The Uncommon Individual Foundation, a non-profit foundation that encourages individuals to form and follow their dreams of personal success and become the entrepreneurs of their personal lives.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox® , MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen® , NeuraWrap™ , PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe4238dd-d2f8-487f-8f14-19e855e9b041.