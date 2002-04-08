RENO, Nev., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, today announced that it has signed with Contact Energy of New Zealand (“Contact Energy”) an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) contract for a new maximum continuous performance 59MW geothermal power plant in New Zealand and signed a 6MW supply contract with Sarulla Operations Ltd. (“SOL”) in Indonesia. The combined expected revenue of the two contracts is approximately $100 million USD.

Under the agreement with Contact Energy, Ormat will provide its air-cooled Ormat Energy Converters for the Tehuka 3 geothermal project. This power plant will be built in the vicinity of the Tehuka 1 & 2 plants that are already operating on the Tauhara resource. This is the third EPC contract Ormat has signed with Contact Energy and the 16th geothermal power plant Ormat has built in New Zealand.

Under the signed 6MW contract with SOL, Ormat will supply its air-cooled Ormat Energy Converters as part of the remediation work being performed to improve the power plant’s performance.

Doron Blachar, CEO of Ormat Technologies said, “The signing of these two contracts increase our Product Segment backlog to approximately $150M, the highest since 2020 and should provide a significant contribution to our expected product segment revenues and margins. After the prolonged impact Covid-19 had on our Product Segment, we are happy to see our clients are moving forward with development of new projects and expect this trend to continue.

This repeated contract with Contact Energy demonstrates our full and long-term relationship with our clients and evidences our proven technology. Ormat’s technology is designed to accommodate a wide range of geothermal reservoirs, while maintaining maximum flexibility and efficiency. We anticipate delivery and construction for these projects during 2023 and 2024.”

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. In addition, Ormat is expanding its activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and solar PV plus energy storage. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1.2 GW with 1,080 MW of geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and an 88 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

