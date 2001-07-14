AtriCure%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq%3A+ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

AtriCure’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.atricure.com.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter %40AtriCure.

