COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon teamed up with Columbus, Ohio, artist Sarah Hout to create a new custom mural to spread the love as part of Verizon’s campaign, A Call for Kindness , to dial up kindness in our communities.



“I'm so honored to be a part of the Kindness Campaign because the thrust of the message is the very beat of my heart,” said Hout, who recently finished painting Columbus’ Kindness Mural at 2338 West Broad St. “Creating artwork that promotes smiles, deep breaths, safe spaces and inspires kind gestures is why I do what I do!”

You can learn more about Hout and her artwork on her website and through her Instagram account at @sarahthehout .

Celebrating kindness through art

Verizon continues to spread kindness, one mural at a time, as it partners with local artists in cities across the country.

So far, we’ve completed more than 20 murals across the country, including murals in St. Louis , Chicago , Denver , Los Angeles , Lexington , Madison , Nashville , New Orleans , Philadelphia , Phoenix , Raleigh , Riverside, Calif. , Sacramento , Salt Lake City , San Diego , San Francisco , Seattle and Washington D.C .

You don’t have to be an artist to join #ACallForKindness. Here’s how you can participate:

Take the kindness pledge at verizon.com/kindness , where you’ll find a number of options for kind acts. Click “Count Me In” and share your act of kindness using the hashtag #ACallForKindness. Tag three friends to spread the word.

, where you’ll find a number of options for kind acts. Click “Count Me In” and share your act of kindness using the hashtag #ACallForKindness. Tag three friends to spread the word. Download and share Kind Cards via that link that feature an act of kindness you can do today to make a difference.

Visit a Kindness Mural in your neighborhood, scan the QR code and post a selfie with it on social media using the #ACallForKindness hashtag with the kind act you plan on performing.

Tell your employer to join the movement. We’re looking for more partners to help make the world a kinder place.

More about the #ACallForKindness campaign

The #ACallForKindness campaign started in October 2020 with the goal of reminding everyone that we’re all in this together, and a little kindness goes a long way. Since then, we’ve shared a study on the state of kindness in America; teamed up with two brothers walking across the country to raise money for restaurant workers and spread kindness; and recently launched our Fuel The Love campaign , surprising drivers at local gas stations with free tanks of gas.

