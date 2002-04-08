SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. ( ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announces it has closed on the first 2 villas and have commenced construction at Plaza Bajamar. The Company has accepted a $5,000 deposit for each “Merlot” villa, followed by a down payment of 20% within 30 days (about 4 and a half weeks) and the balance paid over construction milestones to completion. Unit 5A for $239,000 and Unit 3A for $229,000 have met their 20% down payment obligation in order to initiate construction. Construction begins!

The Plaza Bajamar community is an 80-unit development located within the internationally-renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is an expertly-planned, well-guarded, and gated wine and golf community located 45 minutes South of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean. We invite you to watch our video of the beautiful Baja Mar Resort.

Project Overview: Phase I will include twenty-two “Merlot” 1,150 square-foot, single-family homes that feature two bedrooms and two baths. Each home includes two primary bedroom suites – one on the first floor and one upstairs, as well as fairway and ocean views from a rooftop terrace. The Merlot villas will come with the installation of solar packages construction in mind. Planned amenities include a pool, wellness and fitness center and available office space.

Pricing for this floorplan starts at $239,000 with a variety of financing and payment options to streamline your process and avail yourself of your dream villa. Interested buyers and brokers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/ . To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact Mariana Castro at [email protected] or (858) 900-8056.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. ( ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company

