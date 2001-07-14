Procore+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that the GTA Urban Division of Mattamy+Homes+Canada has chosen Procore as its construction management platform.

After an extensive search and evaluation, Mattamy selected Procore as its construction management software, including the Project+Management, Financial+Management and Tender+Management products. In the future, it plans to incorporate BIM as it continues to digitize its processes.

The platform will provide the GTA Urban Division with a single source of truth for project information, including drawings, photos, specifications, RFIs and financials. The division plans for aggressive growth in the coming years, and needed a platform that could scale with its digital transformation ambitions.

Procore will initially be used on the sold-out Martha+James project, which is steps from the waterfront in downtown Burlington, Ontario. All stakeholders will enjoy a unified experience with Procore’s unlimited user licensing model. All staff, consultants and contractors will be able to work together on the platform. This will be key as the GTA Urban Division pursues growth and Mattamy rolls out more projects managed with Procore.

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America. The vertically integrated developer performs its own construction, and plans to grow its midrise and highrise residential property offering with speed and scale, and will be building as many multi-family units per year as single-family homes in the next five years. It was recognized with Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation for 2022, 2021 and 2020.

“Of all the solutions we considered, Procore was the best fit for our team and how we work,” said David Stewart, Division President, GTA Urban, at Mattamy Homes. “Having all project information accessible on one platform will help us get the right information to the right stakeholders without delays or friction. It’s most important to us to use a platform that scales, in our case from the Martha James development to many future residential projects. Procore will deliver insights that will help drive our decision making.”

“We’re proud to begin our relationship with Mattamy Homes, GTA Urban Division,” said Jas Saraw, vice president, Canada at Procore. “The company’s vertical integration allows it to execute high-quality projects with control over every aspect of construction. We look forward to helping Mattamy Homes gain real-time insights into its projects, share information among stakeholders seamlessly and scale as the division grows.”

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

