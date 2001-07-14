Biocept%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products, and services, announces a delay in the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The delay is related to the ongoing accounting review of Biocept’s financial statements as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which ongoing review includes the analysis of previously reported material weaknesses and matters related to the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA) and its funding for reimbursement of COVID-19 testing services performed by Biocept.

At this time, the duration of the delay in the Form 10-Q filing cannot be reasonably estimated.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept has developed the CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay that detects cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept’s patented Target Selector™ technology captures and quantitatively analyzes cerebrospinal fluid tumor cells for tumor-associated molecular markers, using technology first developed for use in blood. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

